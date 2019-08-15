2019 HS FB Previews: Clay-Battelle Cee Bees

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Head coach Ryan Wilson said there’s a lot of excitement in Cee Bee land.

They are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Wilson said he had good turnouts during the summer workouts and had most of the offense installed before training camp even started. Getting that head start is key when replacing three graduated seniors from the offensive line.

But the head coach likes where this group of linemen are early on.

“When they came in on the first day, they already knew a lot of stuff. So, again, I think it starts there. And I think they’re going to do a great job. I have a lot of confidence in that line. Yesterday I spent a lot of time with them and the running backs working on our run game. And I came away very pleased with them, and what the running backs are doing,” Wilson said.

Head coach Ryan Wilson (middle) addresses his team in practice last week. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

After graduating seven seniors last year, the Cee Bees will have nine players in their final year this season.

That includes two of the three quarterbacks Clay-Battelle could use this year – yes, Wilson says they’ll go with a multi-QB system.

On defense, Wilson is confident in his linebacker corps of Daniel Gorby and Sean Hays.

And likes the speed his defense has shown so far.

Continue to stay with 12 Sports as we preview all the teams in our region leading up to the start of the season.