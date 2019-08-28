2019 HS FB Previews: Doddridge County Bulldogs

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County is coming off arguably the best season on the gridiron the Bulldogs have ever had, and opening up a new stadium this year, too.

The second Cline Stansberry Stadium will have it’s opening game played inside it on Friday when Doddridge County takes on South Harrison.

The Bulldogs went undefeated in the regular season a year ago, and won a pair of playoff games before bowing out in the state semi-finals.

But Bobby Burnside and company have to put last year behind them and focus on this year.

“Last year was special. But like we talked about the very first day, last year is over with. This is a new team. I think expectations are great. I think our team has them, and our community has them. But expectations without hard work, it means nothing, so we’re going to put the work in,” Burnside said.

Burnside was in charge of a big senior class last year, including quarterback Tanner Lett and Max Cook, who both garnered all-state recognition.

But he returns another big senior group in 2019 with the likes of lineman Cole James, defensive back Griffin Devericks, and Curt Warner Award winner Hunter America.

The Bulldogs return most of their defense, and some weapons on the outside and in the backfield on offense. They also have a pair of quarterbacks that could potentially play.

But it all starts with America.

