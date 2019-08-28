2019 HS FB Previews: East Fairmont Bees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont suffered a winless 2018 season, but has made what they hope to be positive changes, starting with a new head coach.

Shane Eakle takes the reins of East Fairmont this year, and it’s a program he’s familiar with after being an assistant coach there before. And that’s part of over a decade of coaching experience under his belt.

The Bees are young, but are focusing on coming together, this time with a goal in mind.

“So our goal this year is to compete, you know we want to play with some passion and earn respect, you know from other teams in our conference and our own fans you know we want our fans to come out win, lose or draw. And see that we’re playing hard for them,” Eakle said.

But competing begins with teamwork, another focus of East Fairmont during this rebuilding period. Eakle says the team is already progressing.

“I think the kids are really buying into the team concept. You know, they’re putting the team in front of them. But everybody has a job and they gotta do their job. And for us to be successful and try to compete, we’ve gotta make sure that we’re doing the things that we need to be doing,” said Eakle.

East Fairmont takes on North Marion Thursday at 7 o’clock in Farmington.

We will check in on the Huskies tonight at 11.