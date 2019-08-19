2019 HS FB Previews: Elkins Tigers

ELKINS, W.Va. – Just nine days away from the first high school football game in the region, and we continue our football previews in Elkins.

The Tigers finished 4-6 last season, their worst finish since 2014.

Elkins was a team that caught the injury bug last year, unfortunately, as five two-way starters went down, according to head coach Evan Hott.

Some key departures from last year include running back and defensive back Thomas Talkington, and Daniel Romans who was first team all-state at the linebacker position.

Former Elkins fullback Daniel Romans (12) celebrates a touchdown run against North Marion in a game last season.

And Hott knows who he’ll be leaning on in 2019.

“On the offensive side, TJ Guire and Ben Boggs, they’re going to be carrying the rock a lot. And Trevor Smith, as well. Those guys have put in a lot of work this offseason and in the summer time, and they’re looking good right now,” Hott said.

Romans also carried the rock a lot for the Tigers last year, so Hott is definitely hoping the guys he mentioned will be able to do the same in 2019.

All four of the Tigers’ players from a year ago that received all-state recognition graduated.

Hott does like the fact that the Tigers’ Week 1 opponent plays a similar style to Elkins.

“We’re really preparing for ourselves. Liberty, coached by AJ (Harman), who is a good friend of mine, and he has the same type of mindset I do – he likes to run the ball. I think being able to go against our scout team, and being able to run the ball every day and seeing that, I think it will help prepare us for them.”

We will be checking in on the Mountaineers Monday night at 11 o’clock.

