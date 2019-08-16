2019 HS FB Previews: Gilmer County Titans

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – It will be a young team taking the field for the Gilmer County Titans this year.

But despite being young, in terms of age, they won’t be young in terms of experience.

Starting quarterback Ean Hamrick is entering just his sophomore season. Hamrick is part of a group of sophomores that the coaching staff is expecting to somewhat carry this team this year.

And the hope is that this group will propel them into more success in the future.

“We’re going to be very young again. We’ve got three seniors, four juniors, and then that big group of sophomores. But, like you said, seven of them actually started a game last year. So they’ve got some experience, and we’re expecting better things from them from last year,” head coach Thomas Cogar said.

Cogar also said Hamrick has really increased his abilities, both physically and mentally, over the offseason.

And Gilmer County might attack through the air a little more this year with Hamrick being older, and feeling confident with their group of wideouts.

The titans may be even younger on defense than they are on offense.

But, again, with the youth comes a lot of ability to gain experience to use down the road.

Fans can find all of our high school football previews here on our website leading up to the start of the season later this month.