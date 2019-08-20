2019 HS FB Previews: Grafton Bearcats

GRAFTON, W.Va. – We continue our 2019 high school football previews with the Grafton Bearcats.

Grafton stumbled at the end of last season after getting off to a good start, narrowly missing out on the postseason.

The Bearcats have had a quarterback competition going on through camp this year between senior Logan Beltner and sophomore Tanner Moats.

When we visited Grafton’s practice, they were said to have similar abilities, but are different quarterbacks.

Grafton quarterbacks Logan Beltner (11) and Tanner Moats (2) taking reps with receivers at practice earlier this month. Both quarterbacks are vying for the starting job. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

Both Beltner and Moats are anticipated to play a good number of snaps this season, depending on the flow of the game according to coaches.

“Logan, he’s pretty good at rolling out and long balls. And Tanner, he’s very good at short passes. Both of them stepped up and, I really can’t tell (who will start). Both of them have put in the work. And they’ve both really shown heart,” said senior wideout and defensive back Braden Nose.

In front of Beltner and Moats are a trio of returning offensive lineman, and Grafton feels they also have quality lineman that won’t be starting this year.

The coaches feel confident at many of the other key positions on offense and defense.

And the line up front is certainly feel cohesive in training camp.

Grafton plays against Philip Barbour at home to start the season on August 30.

