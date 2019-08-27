2019 HS FB Previews: Lewis County Minutemen

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County went 6-4 during the regular season last year, but ran into Fairmont Senior in the first round of the postseason.

The Minutemen will look to get back to the postseason once again this year. But in order to do so, they’ll have to do it with turnover up front on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as with senior leaders like Caden Rohrbough and Hunter Blake now graduated.

Dustin Cogar still with plenty of leaders on the field, and he’s hoping those leader step up when the lights come on on Friday.

Lewis County is also replacing their quarterback from a year ago, but are doing so by putting a senior under center.

Nic Kuhn, who was all-conference on the defensive side a year ago, but now transitions to the quarterback position.

And maybe more so than his play on the field, his leadership will be important in a year where the Minutemen are replacing starters at a key position from a year ago.

“Obviously, coming in and stepping in for Cade at quarterback, and doing some different things, but has the skill set to do it. But his biggest attribute is his leadership. Getting the guys moving, getting them motivated, organizing workouts all year long, being the weight room guy. Unparalleled to what he’s done from a leadership standpoint,” Cogar said.

