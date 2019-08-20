2019 HS FB Previews: Liberty Mountaineers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We continue our 2019 high school football previews with a look at the Liberty Mountaineers.

AJ Harman’s club caught the injury bug last year, suffering multiple untimely injuries over the course of the year.

The Mountaineers (6-4) missed out on the playoffs in a season they thought they had a good chance to make some noise.

This year, the Mountaineers are still confident they can be in the mix for the playoffs, but it will be with a different cast of characters than were leading Liberty on the field over the past few seasons.

“And they didn’t disappoint. They played great. They got a lot better as the season went on. We’re going to count on them, and our linebacking corps and our backfield, as well as the experienced guys that we have coming back. Seth McIntyre and Dwayne Buckhannon, Bryce Sterns is back from an ACL tear, and honestly he’s better than he’s ever been after the way he’s trained this offseason,” Harman said.

Liberty has a quarterback competition between senior Noah Leggett (pictured) and junior Nate Ryan.

Harman says he’s got a lot of youth on his team this year, and they’re hoping to build on that for the future.

Liberty is replacing five starters on both sides of the ball, and that includes four linemen, Jaden Rollyson one of them.

The Mountaineers are also going through a quarterback change.

“These guys are a little bit more of a passing-type quarterback. Noah Leggett is a senior, coming in and competing there. And a junior, Nate Ryan. Both have worked really hard, both have been real impressive. So I think it’s going to come down to scrimmages, and see who can really lead and command our offense the best,” Harman said.

Liberty opens the 2019 season on the road at Elkins before playing a trio of home games.

We’ll continue our football previews Tuesday. Fans are reminded to stay with 12 Sports over the course of the coming days leading up to the start of the season.