2019 HS FB Previews: Lincoln Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – “We’re really excited.”

That’s what Rob Hawkins said when asked what he thought of the team he’s got this year.

The Cougars went just 4-6 last year, but were .500 over their last six games. And the head coach says they’ve got positive memories in the memory bank from last season.

Lincoln with just six seniors on this year’s team, but a lot of games under their belt after being even younger last year and they’re returning all that experience.

“You know, we have a lot of kids that were forced into a lot of action last year. And hopefully that experience is going to pay off. That’s the key. I mean, last year we didn’t settle on an offensive line until probably the fourth game of the year, and our quarterback didn’t start his first game until the fourth game of the year,” said Hawkins.

Former Lincoln captain Hunter Moore (right) carries the football in a game at home last season. Moore has graduated, and the Cougars will look to find viable replacements.

Hunter Moore no longer with the Cougars. He graduated after an outstanding career.

Replacing him will be tough on both sides of the ball.

Hawkins saying you have to replace a guy like that by committee.

The Cougars are looking for pass catchers to step up on offense. They won’t have any problems finding linemen. Hawkins has plenty of those.

He also has a good linebacker and running back in Colten Hovermale, who knows it will take a team effort to be successful.

“Hunter Moore’s brother, Levi, he’s very talented. And then from seniors, I’ve got Colton Talkington, and our line, Payton Hawkins. I mean, I can’t even name them all, just because we have guys out here that want to be good. And they’re all ready. They all have the same goal and they want to win,” Hovermale said.

Hovermale anchors a defense that Hawkins hopes can be extremely fast and athletic.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to preview high school football teams in the region leading up the start of the regular season next week.