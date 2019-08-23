2019 HS FB Previews: Morgantown Mohigans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been 13 seasons since the Morgantown Mohigans were on top of the world in Triple-A football, looking to just get past the first round of the postseason this year.

Head coach Matt Lacy said they’re not ignoring Morgantown’s last two trips to the postseason, combined 103-0 losses in 2017 and ’18.

The Mohigans backed into the playoffs last year.

And won’t have an easy journey to the postseason this year, their schedule features eight playoff teams from a year ago.

Lacy says his team this year has to be different from Mohigans teams of recent history.

“We obviously haven’t finished where we had wanted the last couple seasons, we’ve been in the playoffs but we’ve been one and done. And that’s been a point of emphasis. One thing that we’ve preached to them, is if you don’t want the same result you have to be different,” Lacy said.

Lacy and company will be looking for more consistency on both sides of the ball.

Last year, Morgantown scored 30 or more points in each of their five wins. But gave up 30-plus points on defense in three of the six losses. And they never scored more than 17 points in any of their six defeats.

Morgantown junior quarterback Cameron Rice worked a lot on his throwing accuracy over the offseason. He and the Mohigans are hoping that extra work pays off this season. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

Speaking of losses, Ty Konchesky, Jestohn Moore, and Nick Malone all no longer with the Mohigans

Defensively, Jackson Wolfe will lead the way, with junior quarterback Cameron Rice leading on offense.

“We like to hit the field a lot and get a lot of work in the offseason and behind closed doors. Everyone out here has been working this offseason real hard in the weight room. Everyone is getting stronger, and faster,” Rice said.

When asked about the extra work he and his receivers had put in over the summer he said, “Me, and Preston, and Kirk, and a bunch of those guys, we have a really good connection. And it just makes it easier when we come out here in August.”

Morgantown starts the season at Parkersburg next Friday.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued high school football coverage leading up to, and through, the start of the season next week.