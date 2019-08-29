2019 HS FB Previews: North Marion Huskies

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – North Marion finished up the 2018 season 5-5.

The team returns several seniors, and we’ll see some newer faces in lineup as well.

The Huskies intend to make a postseason showing this year.

In the preseason, injuries struck the team from the get-go, leaving the offensive line needing depth.

Huskies head coach Daran Hays says the struggling O-Line has been showing progression during practice, and more changes are to come.

“Well I mean I think we had kind of an epiphany moment last year at Lewis County when we lost a game that essentially left us out of the playoff round. So we kind of got in a mud pit it wasn’t awful but the footing wasn’t optimal and they had the size advantage which typically teams do against us for whatever reason and we didn’t really have an answer in the power running game so that’s something Coach O and I talked about in the off season,” Hays said.

On the other hand, the defense is what hays is most confident in.

Athleticism makes up for size in the defensive front with junior Garrett Conoway and sophomore Kaden Hovatter holding down the ends.

Focus has been a point of emphasis during camp for the Huskies.

North Marion hosts East Fairmont Thursday at 7 o’clock.