2019 HS FB Previews: Philip Barbour Colts

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour enters the 2019 season after struggling much of last year, and those struggles could continue this season.

The Colts, like a lot of football teams in the region, are suffering a dip in the number of players on their roster. But possibly no team more so than Philip Barbour.

The Colts are in the low-20s in terms of number of players, meaning it’s all hands on deck for Russ Collett and his coaching staff.

“We’ve got some pretty good older kids that we do have out. But we just don’t have that depth. So, if we get anybody hurt, we’re going to be hurting a little bit. But I think some of the knowledge over the last two years, the kids we do have coming back, I’m pretty proud of. Got some pretty good leadership going on right now. So, we’re in OK shape,” Collett said.

Not only does Collett have a short team, in terms of depth, but he’s also got a young team.

Eleven of the 20 players currently listed on the roster are underclassmen, and that includes seven freshmen.

A couple of those freshman that have the chance to start, and play a lot, are Ethan Floyd and Zach Dickenson.

Collett thinks the Colts can still be competitive, even with the youth.

Philip Barbour opens the season on the road at Grafton.

