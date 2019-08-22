2019 HS FB Previews: Preston Knights

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – 2018 was another tough season for the Preston Knights, as they struggled to a 1-9 finish.

But the Knights do return almost every starter from last year, meaning they are returning a lot of game experience.

And that comes in a mix of young and older players, like sophomore QB Trevor Thomas, sophomore linebacker Ayden Bishoff, and junior running back Jesse Gribble.

The goal this year: simply be competitive more often.

“We want to be competitive this year. Last year we were competitive in one game that we won, and a half of another game. In other games we were pretty much out of it early. So our goal is to be competitive in every single game. Make it count. Make the games important in the fourth quarter,” said head coach Jonathan Tennant.

Tennant said that goal can be measured by the effort he and his coaches see out of the players this year.

The head coach has more than double the senior leaders that he had last year. And because of that he’s been putting those seniors to work both on and off the field in their leadership roles.

See the full preview by clicking on the video above.

Preston starts the season with a pair of road games, beginning the year at Hampshire.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued high school football coverage leading up to the start of the season next week, and throughout the regular and post season.