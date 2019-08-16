2019 HS FB Previews: Ritchie County Rebels

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – The Rebels are coming off their first trip to the postseason since 2013.

Ritchie County was an extremely good running team last year, having three different rushers with 900 or more yards on the ground.

Head coach Rick Haught says his team will still be operating out of a Wing-T offense this year. But he’s been able to go back to the drawing board a little bit and open up the playbook based on some the weapons he has coming back, like Garrett Owens and Tre Moss.

“We’re still going to be a Wing-T team but we do think based on some of the athletes we’ve got, we’re just trying to put them in the best situation that is conducive to their abilities. So, yeah, we won’t be the exact same offense, we’ll just try to gear it towards what we have this year. But I think that’s what’s good about the Wing-T, is that you can tinker around with it and figure out what works best for you,” Haught said.

Junior quarterback Dakota Wayne will hope to make good use of those weapons.

The hope is the weapons on the offensive side will be able to keep opposing defenses on their heels.

Ritchie County’s Tre Moss (33) carries the ball down the left side of the field in a game last year against Doddridge County. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

Haught also said that in order to return to the playoffs for a second year in a row, his team will have to wins close games like they did last year, when they played four games decided by six points or less.

“We were 7-3 last year, we could’ve been 5-5 or 4-6. We pulled out a couple close games to the kids’ credit. And we have to still be that team. We’re going to have to go out and earn wins, we’re not going to blow anybody away, we’ve got to work hard,” Haught said.

Ritchie County outscored their opponents by just an average of 6.2 points per game last year.

They start this season at home against Tyler Consolidated. That was a close game last year; a game that Ritchie won 24-22.

