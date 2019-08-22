2019 HS FB Previews: Robert C. Byrd Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There’s an awful lot of noise throughout the region about this year’s Robert C. Byrd football team heading into the 2019 season.

Josh Gorrell and company made it to the second round of the playoffs last year, but the cross-town rival Bridgeport Indians continued to be the road block.

Maybe this year will be different.

Sophomore running back Jeremiah King will be the lead back for the Eagles this season, and they’re hoping he can put together a full season of what he showed glimpses of last season. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

RCB will be without leading rusher Ghovann Davidson, but will have Jeremiah King in the back field, who may turn out to be equally as good in his high school career.

With King leading the way, the Eagles coaching staff is confident heading into this season.

“They’re both the same type of mold in how they run the football. Jeremiah is really good at sticking his foot in the ground and getting vertical off a one-man read. We expect big things out of Jeremiah, both sides of the football,” said head coach Josh Gorrell.

King not the only running back that the Eagles will call on this year; Gorrell has what he feels is a dynamic group in the backfield.

Junior quarterback Xavier Lopez also will be taking on a bigger role this season.

Ghovann Davidson has graduated. Robert C. Byrd’s success will likely hinge on how successful they are at filling in for the production he’s given them over the past few season.

Up front and defensively, they are without some key contributors from the last few years, like Davidson, Robert Arnold and Andrew Sponaugle.

But the head coach is confident in the group he’s got.

See the full preview by clicking on the video above.

Stay with 12 Sports over the next week leading up the start of the high school football season as we continue to preview teams’ seasons from around the region.

And remember you can check out all of the previews on our website.