2019 HS FB Previews: South Harrison Hawks

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – There is a lot of optimism surrounding the South Harrison Hawks heading into the 2019 season.

Hawks looking to get back to the postseason after missing out on the playoffs last year with a 1-9 season. South Harrison was one of the top teams in single-a two years ago.

Chris Underwood’s club battled a number of tough injuries a year ago, but are looking to recapture the magic of that 2017 season.

They will try to do so with still a fairly young team, but one with players that got a lot of experience due to those injuries.

“Most of the kids got quite a bit of playing time last year at the varsity level, even as freshmen. So those freshmen are playing more as juniors than they are as sophomores this year because of the amount of varsity playing time they got.”

Underwood said his roster to start the year is better off than where they were this time last year, in terms of the number of players. He also has veteran players that have been teachers on the field with the Hawks installing a new offense.

And that offense will led by a pair of seniors in quarterback Jaren Robinson and do-it-all player Landon McFadden.

Watch the full preview by clicking on the video above.

South Harrison opens the season on Friday at Doddridge County.