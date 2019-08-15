2019 HS FB Previews: Tucker County Mountain Lions

HAMBLETON, W.Va. – The Tucker County Mountain Lions are coming off a year in 2018 that ended in the playoffs, and they’re hoping to make it back to the post season in 2019.

AJ Rapp’s squad is definitely younger than it was last year, after graduating a large number of seniors. He also said he never wants to say it’s a rebuilding year, but they will be playing a lot of young players.

The good news is he doesn’t have to replace his quarterback, as senior Liam Hood will be under center for one more year.

In front of him will be almost a completely new offensive line, that Rapp says will be a hard replacement process.

“We have linemen we need to replace, we lost four of our five starting linemen, so that is definitely one of our harder replacements. Owen Poling was one of our three year starting linemen and he was our center, you know, that’s a hard place to replace too,” said Rapp.

The Mountain Lions went 6-4 in the regular season last year, qualifying for the playoffs.

This year, Rapp says the offensive play book could be a little more limited at the start of the season, because of how many new lineman they’ll be using.

But Rapp hopes his senior QB can be comfortable behind a new line, and Hood knows as one of the six seniors on this team, he’s a leader.

Senior quarterback Liam Hood throws a pass during practice earlier this week. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

“Just I work hard for the other players, show a them an example and help them get through this year and get better. It’s going to be tough since we lost most of our line if we can get those guys ready to play and everything, we will be doing good,” Hood said.

Tucker County starts the season on the road at Pocahontas County on Friday August 30.

Fans will be able to find all of the 2019 high school football previews on our website, as we continue previewing each team in the region leading up to the start of the season.