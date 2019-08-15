2019 HS FB Previews: Tygarts Valley Bulldogs

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – We continue our 2019 high school football previews with the Tygarts Valley Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are feeling confident heading into the 2019 season.

Head coach Rodney Bright has been working with this group for a long time, despite just being in his third year as head coach.

He’s been with this group of juniors since their elementary school days, and is hoping those juniors he knows well, along with the six seniors on this year’s squad, can lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

“Some of those guys are going to be really hard to replace. Dillon Parsons was both was for us. We’ve got some guys that have grown, been in the weight room, stepped it up. We’re just a tick smaller than we were last year. But we’re a lot quicker. We’ve got high expectations of having a better season than last year,” Bright said.

Bright’s excitement partially comes from having a number of options he feels confident in on the offensive side, while also coming from his defensive coordinator installing a brand new defense for this year.

Bright’s son, junior Josh Bright, will start at quarterback once again for the Bulldogs. And he’ll do so behind senior center Willie Walden, who’s been a big part of bringing the O-Line together over the off season.

“We had a bunch of competitions like bench press, and tire flipping and everything. Just getting ready for the season and getting stronger and becoming one as a team. We like coming in at the same time to go lifting, and then afterwards, after the competitions, going to eat. Just everyone coming together and doing things besides football practice,” said Walden.

Tygarts Valley opens the season at home against Valley (Wetzel) on Friday, Aug. 30.

Fans can find all of the 2019 high school football previews on our website leading up to the start of the season.