2019 HS FB Previews: University Hawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Even the best football programs in the state have to go through a rebuilding year or phase at some point.

And that’s where the University Hawks find themselves this year.

The Hawks lost a bunch of talent after a disappointing 2018 season that resulted in the team missing the playoffs.

With names like Logan Holgorsen, Amir Richardson and Evan Parow now graduated, John Kelley’s club is young.

University’s roster consists of just six seniors, and 43 freshman and sophomores.

But coach Kelley said he see’s the future potential with this group, and is looking forward to building towards that.

“I like this group. I like being around them, they’re enthusiastic. They’re smart enough to see that what I’m telling them is true. That they’re not ready right now. But they’ll give us everything they’ve got. So we’ll just keep telling them, buy your time, let people do what they’re going to do, and we’ll get our paybacks down the road,” Kelley said.

Kelley has some choices for who he’s going to go forward with at the quarterback spot this season. He could pick from freshman Jaeden Hammack, who’s a good athlete, lefty junior Joseph McBee, or senior transfer Christopher Burke.

And there could be another QB of the future on the roster that doesn’t see any action at the position this season.

Defensively, the hawks have a new D-Coordinator, and other new leaders on defense as well.

“We can put up a positive season. And I’m really excited for that. I’m excited to see them get better this year. I’m really impressed with how far they’ve gotten, especially with Matt Evans and Corbin Turney, both are sophomores this year. Incredible. They’re all so much more mature than they were in middle school. They’re incredible people. I’m really excited,” said junior lineman Max Robertson.

University starts the year at home against John Marshall next week.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued coverage of high school football leading up to the start of the season.