2019 HS FB Previews: Webster County Highlanders

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – The Webster County Highlanders football team is looking to make the postseason for the third year in a row in 2019.

Head coach Rodney Tenney thinks he’s got the speed to do it too.

Tenney has the luxary of returning well over 2,000 yards rushing from last year in Reece Nutter and Dawson Tharp. Both Nutter and Tharp are two of a dozen seniors on this year’s highlanders team, and that’s after replacing as many from a year ago, including running back and linebacker Luke Hardway.

Being a single-a school, players play both sides of the ball. So Tenney will have speed in both the offensive and defensive back fields.

“We have world’s of speed in our backfield, so I’d have to say the backs. Three of the kids in the backfield were on the state championship 4×100 and 4×200 meter dash in single-a last year. So we’ve got some speed,” Tenney said.

Webster County’s Reece Nutter (11) brushes off a would-be tackler in a game last season. Nutter rushed for 1,400 yards in 2018, and returns for his senior year this season. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

Tenney, you can tell, feels confident in the groups he’ll be giving the ball to on offense.

Up front, the Highlanders are like many teams in the area this year — thin in terms of numbers. They are replacing two starting linemen from a year ago.

But after a second-straight playoff berth last year, which was followed by a basketball state title, Tenney wants this team to continue the Highlanders recent success.

“People in the community are really proud of what these kids have been able to accomplish. The school has been here since – this is 45 years. And we got our first state championship last year in basketball. We’re just riding the high and hope it can last a little longer,” Tenney said.

Webster County begins its quest to keep that momentum going with three straight home games to start the year.

And, fans, remember to check out all of the high school football previews on our website leading up to the start of the high school football season in two weeks.