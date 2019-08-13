2019 HS Football Previews: Trinity Christian Warriors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Football has returned for the Trinity Christian Warriors.

And it’s at Trinity Christian School in Morgantown where we begin our High School Football Previews ahead of the 2019 season.

Trinity is not only the newest team in our region, in the sense that the school hasn’t had football in half a decade, but also are likely the youngest and least experienced team in the region, because of that same factor.

Despite that, head coach Marcus Law is extremely excited to lead the Warriors on the sidelines in they make their return to the gridiron.

The first year back could be challenging, but Law just simply wants the players to succeed.

“One game at a time. Honestly, it means a lot to me, but I think in the long run it means more to me to see the kids succeed. And as I said before, it’s not about me, but wanting these guys to achieve the goals that they want.” Trinity Christian football head coach Marcus Law

In order to succeed on the field, Law and the coaching staff will be depending on their skill players, such as senior Fletcher Hartsock and freshman John Moore, to succeed.

Fellow freshman Drew Boczek, is in line to start at the quarterback position, meaning he’ll have four years to grow along with the rejuvenated program.

“I think you take a guy, especially this year, we’ll take what he’s really good at, and we can continue to add on that as years go by,” said Law.

Boczek will be starting behind a largely inexperienced offensive line that needed a lot of teaching on Day 1 of practice.

The Warriors started training camp last week with just four seniors, seven freshmen, five sophomores and four juniors.

But the whole program is learning together, as Law and the Warriors hope to make some noise in their first year back on the field.

Trinity’s first game in five years will be at home August 30 against Mapletown HS (PA).

Stay with 12 Sports over the coming weeks leading up to the start of the football season for all of our 2019 HS Football Previews stories.