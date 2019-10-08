2019 HS Golf Championship Preview: Area golfers, teams begin quest for state title Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. – There’s one simple way to describe everyone’s practice round at Oglebay Resort Monday, wet. Players that, starting Tuesday will compete for a state title, competed with constant rain and wet greens Monday.

But the rain can only be a good thing, right?

“It just gives them an opportunity to become more familiar with the course. If you’re familiar with it, you feel more confident in your shots, and club selection, and you figure out where the pins are going to be tomorrow. Golf is a game you play rain or shine, so we just came, and played, and had a good time,” said Ritchie County golf coach, Marsha Knight.

More than 30 golfers from 12 schools from throughout the region will be in Wheeling over the next two days looking for a state title on the golf course.

That includes Double-A, Region 1 champs, Fairmont Senior, returning after a disappointing end to the year last season.

“It’s plays to our advantage, because our number one golfer in Clark has a lot of experience from last year. That’s a huge advantage in our spot, because he can teach the other kids where to hit the ball, where not to hit. Just certain things to do and not to do on the course,” said Polar Bears coach Luke Corley.

“I think we’ve got a really good chance as a team. I think we’re definitely the most talented out here. But from an individual stand point, I’m not really worried about that. I just want to win as a team.” Clark Craig, Fairmont Senior’s top golfer, and Class-AA runner-up from 2018

Fairmont Senior is one of five local Double-A schools represented, along with Robert C Byrd, and North Marion. Region 1 runner-up Ritchie County is among the five local Single-A schools here, too.



The Rebels are joined by Fairmont Senior, Morgantown, North Marion, Robert C. Byrd, Tucker and Webster County as schools that are at Oglebay Resort looking for both individual and team glory.

Bridgeport, Grafton, Preston, South Harrison and Tygarts Valley all placed single golfers in the tournament.

The two-day quest for a state title begins Tuesday morning in Wheeling.

