2020 HS FB previews: Braxton County Eagles

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – The Braxton County football team is fighting through adversity this season.

Not only fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic but also through the smallest roster size they’ve seen in years with only 16 players.

A handful of seniors will lead this Eagles team, but they’ll see younger players on the starting lineup as well.

Eagles head coach DeAndre Williams knows his players are willing to do whatever it takes.

“At this moment we don’t have skill positions, we have football players. So wherever we need them, they’ll be and they understand that. So we’ve already talked to them our coaching staff does a great job explaining to them what we have to do,” Williams said.

With such limited talent to sort through, players on the Eagles squad will have to be comfortable playing a few different positions- like senior Logan Conley.

Conley was injured last season and said he’s ready to contribute big time to this year’s team in hopes of finding success.

“I would say the reason I know more than one position on the field is because I’ve had experience playing quarterback. And as quarterback you need to know more than one position and so when people have questions you can answer and just need to know what everybody is doing on the field as a whole unit,” Conley said.

The Eagles have won only two games in the last two seasons, one each year. So the main goal is to put a few more ‘W’s on the record. But it’ll go beyond winning for Braxton County.

“Of course win more games. but to build stronger character. I mean it’s just not about winning more games it’s about also building individuals,” Williams said.

Braxton County will take on arguably its most difficult opponent in the first game of the season against Lewis County.