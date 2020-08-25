2020 HS FB Previews: Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers

TENNERTON, W.Va. – 2019 was a frustrating season for the Buccaneers. After going .500 in 2018, Buckhannon-Upshur felt poised to carry momentum into the 2019 season.

However, things just never materialized after a win against Philip-Barbour in the early stages of the season. BUCS coach Duane Stoeckle says that his team has been working hard to make sure this season is a different story.

“The past is set and stone, we can’t go back and change anything that has happened before,” says Stoeckle. “But the future is a blank canvass, so we can go ahead and move forward with working as hard as we want, to be as good as we want.”

The Buckhannon-Upshur will have to replace three year starter Ryan Strader at the quarterback position as former BUCS signal caller has taken his talents to Glenville state. Stoeckle says that the BUCS have two options right now to fill that void.

“Ian Donnen, who actually got to play when Strader got hurt last year at Greenbrier, Coach Stoeckle remarked. “Jaiden Owens is another quarterback who is very athletic and looking good so far.”

The Buccaneers will be on the younger side of things this season with a very small group of seniors on the roster. Younger players such as junior wide receiver and defensive back Sterlin Thropp and lineman Alex Bennett have stepped as leaders for the young BUCS.

The Buccaneers open their 2020 season hosting Ripley on September 4th.