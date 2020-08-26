2020 HS FB Previews: Elkins Tigers

ELKINS, W.Va. – After a 3 and 7 season a year ago for the Elkins Tigers, a bigger-more seasoned group returns for the 2020 campaign. Coach Evan Hott’s Tigers return several offensive lineman that he hopes can use experience gained from a season ago.

“A couple guys got thrown in the fire last year with guys not coming out and guys leaving our team,” said Coach Hott. “So they’ve put in the work.”

Having size up front is beneficial to any team, but is especially important for the Tigers whose bread and butter is the traditional “Wing-T” offense. Senior running back TJ Guire looks forward to having big boys up front to run behind.

“The line is everything, our linemen, we take pride in them,” said Guire. “We’re happy to have experience under their belt.”

Senior quarterback Rodney Vandevender will lead the Elkins offense that returns not only several linemen but also the likes of Guire, Demanuel Smith and Benjamin Boggs in the backfield. Coach Hott says that being able to finish close games and continuing to get better can help lead the tigers to success.

The 2019 season did end on a high note for Elkins, as they defeated longtime rival Buckhannon-Upshur to give the Tigers some momentum that has carried with this team throughout the off-season.

