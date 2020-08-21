2020 HS FB Previews: Grafton Bearcats

GRAFTON, W.Va. – We continue our 2020 high school football previews as we take a look at the Grafton Bearcats.

“We knew going into December where mistakes were made, and we’ve corrected those mistakes. Like I said, our kids are in much better shape than they were a year ago, both physically, and I think mentally,” said Grafton head coach Rich Bord.

The Bearcats got to work immediately after last season’s end, and fifth-year head coach Rich Bord knows his team is in a better place heading into this season.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. We’ve worked much harder in the offseason. Our kids are in better physical shape.”

Bord also knows that everything starts up front on the line of scrimmage, which was thought to be a strength heading into last year. But that’s where he’s seen some of this group’s seniors step up the most, including Ian Baker.

“I’ve been trying to go as hard as I can, because I know everybody’s been discouraged, because of not knowing what’s about to happen tomorrow. Just trying to work as hard as I can to keep my guys inspired, too,” said Baker. “Well you kind of look at it as a teaching tool. You look at things that we did last year that maybe we do differently this year, trying to make changes – big changes – that way we have more success on a football field.”

Another key development for the Bearcats is the return of Blake Moore, who missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.

“I feel pretty good. It was rough last year just having to sit around and watch everything. I just don’t take it for granted. I mean, coming out and working hard, every day, and every chance I get,” said Moore.

Moore will have lead an offense that Bord believes has the talent to produce in a big way.

“With Blake back at quarterback. We’ve moved Tanner (Moats) outside, and he’s a good receiver,” said Bord. “Kaden Delaney, Justin Spiker are a combination that we haven’t seen here in quite a while. And, you know, if these kids play to their potential, I think we’re going to be just fine.”

Grafton opens the season with three-straight home games beginning on September 4 at home against East Fairmont.