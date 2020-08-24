2020 HS FB Previews: Lewis County Minutemen

WESTON, W.Va. – The second week of the high school football preseason is underway, and we continue our high school football previews with the Lewis County Minutemen.

The Minutemen are fresh off a second-straight playoff appearance. Another playoff berth this season would match the longest such streak in program history.

And that’s the goal heading into the 2020 season.

“The goal is to get back to the playoffs, but to take it one step further and win a playoff game. Because, we’ve been there the last two years, and we haven’t been able to get a playoff win, and I think that’s a big team goal. For me, a personal goal is just to help the team get there,” said senior wide receiver and defensive end, Vincent Snuffer.

But how they handle those expectations will determine if Lewis County does make it to the playoffs again this year.

“The whole mantra throughout the summer and everything is you still have to go out there and produce. And while we love having the success in the past, it’s not really helping us win any games this year,” said head coach Dustin Cogar. “But, I’m proud of them. I’m proud of what they’ve done, and what they’ve accomplished. They deserve to get a little bit of attention, but at the same time we’ve got to reign it in and put a product on the field that we’re proud of.”

The Minutemen will be led by all-state running back Marshall Hobbs, who will not only anchor the offense, but will be a key leader on defense, and on special teams.

“It’s really a part of leadership, you know. Just making sure I do what I do, and making sure my teammates are doing what they’re doing,” said Hobbs. “That means like helping out in the locker room and things like that. It helps with the leadership. It all comes from leadership. So, as long as I’m doing what I’m doing, hopefully other guys will follow in behind.”

“Anything we ask him to do, he steps in and does it to the best of his ability. And I think our team feeds off that a little bit. They love having him back there. It’s a very good relationship between our offensive line and our backfield,” Cogar said.

Lewis County is replacing such seniors as Jared Griffith, Chase Beam and Bryson Greenlief.

Cogar has 11 seniors on this year’s roster, including Hobbs, linebacker Jordan Gay, quarterback Jaycob Smith, and D-end Vincent Snuffer.

And those seniors have already shown their leadership capabilities.

“They do a lot of on-field stuff for us that we haven’t had in the past,” said Cogar. “And I think that speaks volumes to what has been here in the last two senior classes, really.”

This group of seniors was part of a 1-9 Lewis County team during their freshman year, but will look to lead the Minutemen to new heights in their final high school season, which starts on September 4 against Braxton County.