2020 HS FB Previews: North Marion Huskies

RACHEL, W.Va. – The North Marion football program finished 7-4 last season which propelled them into the playoffs where they fell to Poca in the first round.

The Huskies lost a few big name starters to graduation including QB1, Gunner Murphy.

Huskies head coach Daran Hays is confident in his new man starting under center junior Brody Hall.



Hall sat backseat to Murphy, learned his craft and now takes the reins.

“Brody is going to be more of a power runner versus Gunner who is kind of lethargic and faster as much as everybody doesn’t think so Gunner could run a little bit but he was just so long and lethargic. Brody’s got a really strong arm as well but he’s not as much as a pocket presence as Gunner was. So we’ll do a little more in the sprint game, a little more boots,” Hays said.

Hays likes the versatility in his offense. Hall has plenty of ways to get the ball in the end zone with sophomore Gavan Lemley and senior Hunter Kuhn who each bring different running styles for the Huskies.

This in addition to the wide variety of receivers on deck including junior second team All-State selection Tariq Miller.

Hays wants to utilize Miller as much as possible, in any way possible.

“Everybody knows what he is now as far as a player. We’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball in different looks, handing it to him, pitching it to him, getting him in wildcat,” Hays said.

“Every time I touch the ball, I’m just going to try and score or at least get a first down and just keep pushing for my team. I feel like we have a more athletic, faster team. I think that we’re going to play a lot faster and play a lot more physical,” Miller said.

On defense, Miller will be featured as a safety instead of a cornerback this season.

This Huskies defense will be physical, returning senior Garrett Conaway and junior Kaden Hovatter who bring experience. Hays says this defense compares to other years.

“Our front is great. Our defensive front is probably as good as we’ve had. One year we had three guys on the all state team maybe four years ago and this is very comparable to that. Maybe not quite as much interior size but Garrett is a real problem on the edge and Hovatter has really grown to the size Garrett was last year,” Hays said.

Hays said his Huskies are prepared to face talented teams but they must take things week to week this time around. And that starts with week one away against Preston.