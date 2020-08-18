2020 HS FB Previews: Philip Barbour Colts

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The 2020 high school football previews begin today with the Philip Barbour Colts.

The only way to go is up for the Colts, who finished winless in 2019.

But Russ Collett’s club definitely seemed rejuvenated and excited for the 2020 season when we stopped by practice on Monday.

One positive sign that has already revealed itself for Collett and his coaching staff is the number of players that will don the Colts uniforms this fall. Roster size is way up from where it was last year.

Collett is still with a very young roster, but said even the younger players are already showing they’re familiar with the offense and the workout regimen. That’s a good sign, and the hope is that will only help the program moving forward.

The Colts’ head coach likes the group of seniors he has, which includes running back/linebacker Nate Finley, and linemen Caleb Westfall and Elijah McCord. And he has already seen them step into leadership roles throughout this summer.

“This group of seniors is very open, they listen well, they follow directions. We had good leadership this morning. They’ve been great. I’ve shown up to work a couple times, and there’s kids out here running on the field, and it’s these seniors that are bringing young kids and they’re conditioning when we’re not practicing,” said Collett.

More comments from Philip Barbour head coach, Russ Collett. (Video by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

The 2020 season is not only important for Collett because he wants to see improvements from his team, but also because it’s his last year coaching his son, Michael, who’s a senior lineman, and a true leader for the Colts.

“Usually it’s always been me, and dad, and the team,” said the younger Collett. “So, not that it’s my last year it’s just different. It’s never been this way before, and it’ll never be this way again. So I’m just trying to cherish it, and have fun while doing it.”

Both Michael and the head coach agree that just simply being better than they were last year is the main goal for this team.

And cutting down on turnovers needs is a big part of that, in order for Philip Barbour to have success in 2020.

“My freshman year was the year we went 8-2, so I know we definitely have the potential to go somewhere, we just gotta put in the effort and bring the energy to the table,” said Finley. “I’ve been out here, getting up and trying to come out here and put in work, and set an example for the younger kids to come do some extra and just be ready.”

More comments from Philip Barbour senior RB/LB, Nate Finely. (Video via Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Philip Barbour is currently scheduled to start the 2020 campaign against Clay County at home in Philippi on Friday, Sept. 4.

The Colts are looking to win their first game since October 5, 2018.