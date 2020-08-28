2020 HS FB Previews: Preston Knights

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – We continue our 2020 high school football previews with the Preston Knights, who were a Triple-A playoff team last year.

And after making the postseason for the first time since 2008, the goal for the Knights isn’t just to make the playoffs again this season. They believe they can be even better.

“Now that we got there, I think if we don’t get there then it’s just a disappointment. Definitely one of our main goals us seniors made at the beginning of the year was we want to host our home playoff game,” said senior FB/LB Ayden Bishoff.

The Knights return key starters across the board — eight on defense and seven on offense — including Bishoff and Jackson Lewis on D, and quarterback Trevor Thomas and others on offense.

“Our fullback, tailback, leading rusher JJ Townsend is back. We’ve got two receivers on the outside. We’re in a unique situation for Preston. We’ve got experience and depth at every position. That’s something we haven’t had for a long time,” said head coach Jonathan Tennant.

The strength of this team — quite literally — will be the offensive and defensive lines, which boasts plenty of returning talent. the defensive line returns all but one starter, and all but two are back on the O-line.

“Half the team that made it to the playoffs is still here. We didn’t lose too many people, and we gained a lot more experience from that. I know we’re all coming back here. Most of our seniors are three-year starters about to be four years,” said Caleb Shrout, a Knights senior offensive and defensive lineman.

Preston being shut down for part of Phase 2 during the summer workouts taught the team a lesson on both being a little extra careful, and that the season could be taken away at any moment.

“So we’ve kind of adopted a motto — Last rep, Last drill, Last practice, Last game, just play it like it’s your last. So you don’t have any regrets,” said Tennant.

Preston begins the season on September 4th at home against North Marion.