2020 HS FB Previews: Trinity Christian Warriors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian football went 2-8 last season but they expect big things out of this year.

The Warriors return 10 players from last year’s squad and only four of those players are seniors. What they return is a lot of experience and what they gain is a lot of fresh talent.

“You know it’s a blessing because we are so strong in the freshman and the sophomore class. And our numbers are a little low because we had some students that their parents made decisions not to let them play because of Covid but getting 11 new players back into the system is very refreshing for us,” Chris Simpson, Trinity head coach said.

Trinity plans to air raid many teams on offense in class Single-A. First year head coach Chris Simpson is excited about the arms on his quarterbacks and likes who he has catching the ball as well.

Sophomore Qb Drew Boczek returns as the starter under center and he’s prepared for this pass heavy offense.

“Like in the summer I put a lot of work into my mechanics. Throwing, getting my deep ball better, short ball everything so I think it’ll help me with the throwing offense we have this year,” Boczek said.

One of his go-to receivers returns for his sophomore year as well in Levi Teets. Teets already sees improvement from last season.

“Well we look really good, we’ve just been improving every single practice just trying to get better, prepare for this season. I think we’re ahead of where we were at this point last season,” Teets said.

Simpson is also impressed with his defense and said the strength comes in his secondary. In fact, He challenges other teams to throw the ball and face his Defensive backs.

“Number one is Calvin Blunt Jr. He’s a lock down. I feel comfortable putting any first team receiver on him and he will just completely shut them down,” Simpson said.

:Everybody is more experienced now and everybody is faster, stronger. They can do anything we put our minds to. I think we’ll have a really good season,” Blunt Jr. said.

Trinity was unable to play its first game against Wirt County due to the Tigers forfeiting, but the Warriors await when they can return to play again.