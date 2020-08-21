2020 HS FB Previews: Tygarts Valley Bulldogs

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – A playoff berth in 2019 ended a 14-year postseason drought for Tygarts Valley. this year. The Bulldogs are looking to make history and go to the playoffs for a second-straight season.

And they feel they’ve got the team to do it.

“The chemistry between us is ungodly, and it should be a pretty great season if we put it all together,” said senior quarterback Josh Bright.

“I have big, big plans for this year. We’ve got returning senior starters. Our whole offense is seniors this year,” said senior lineman Ethan George.

The Bulldogs return 14 seniors, and starters at all but three positions from last year’s playoff team. That includes senior Bright, running back Caden Boggs, and wide receiver Jace Swecker.

“Yeah, we’ve got all of our offense back, basically. The only one we’re missing is Willie Walden our center, but we’re replacing him. We’ve got our backfield back, our wide receivers, everything’s back. So yeah, our offense should be as good as last year,” said Bright.

With a senior class this big and this talented, Rodney Bright and his coaching staff wake up every morning with the hope that the season can play to completion, and that completion is deep into the playoffs.

“Like I told these guys last year, everybody for the past (14) years has referenced the ’05 team, the ’05 team,” head coach Rodney Bright said. “And they were a great team. I said make your mark. Of course, last year we were telling them have everyone talking about the ’19 team. Make your mark. And now they’re wanting to go a step above that.”

And the players know what a postseason run would mean to the program, and to the community.

“The whole community supports us out here every Friday night. And one of the rules they’re talking about is no fans. It’d be different playing without any fans. When it’s a close game they’re all over there cheering. It just helps us a lot. When the crowd’s cheering, it’s amazing,” George said.

“We’re hoping to make this the best season of Tygarts Valley history. And if we made the biggest playoff run, or even won the state championship, we’d be remembered in this valley forever. It’d mean a lot to us,” Bright said.

Tygarts Valley’s quest for a return trip to the postseason begins on September 4 against Tucker County as part of a schedule that features just three playoff teams from a year ago.

But that includes a trip to West Union to end the regular season against the other Bulldogs team in our region that got to where this one wants to be.