2020 HS FB Previews: Webster County Highlanders

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – The Webster County football team finished 4-6 last season and they’ll have to take time to rebuild this season after losing a lot of talent.

Webster Co. graduated a large part of its offense including two running backs who rushed for over 2,000 yards combined and four lineman.

It’ll be tough to make up for the lost talent but Highlanders head coach Rodney Tenney is optimistic about the talent returning.

“We’re going to be younger. But even though we don’t have a veteran team we have some kids that have some experience. They played last year and some of them played now for two years,” Tenney said.

Tenney also said the team lost a lot of speed with those graduated players. But to make up for that, his team will have to cut down on mistakes and make the necessary plays to score.

He not only likes who he has on this 2020 squad, but he likes their attitudes and dedication.

“We have nine or 10 kids who were here just about all summer from the time we were allowed to be back up and have worked hard and that’s contagious so I like our attitudes at this point,” Tenney said.

Tenney said the defense has experience. He’s looking for players to step up and play big roles for Webster County.

One of those players has already taken control of the team, two-year starting offensive lineman and linebacker Bonner Bell as he enters his junior season.

Bell knows what he and the team have to do to be successful.

“To just better myself and the rest of the team really. Everybody pushing each other to be the best they can be. How fast we need to be and just strength and work as a team,” bell said.

The goal for Webster County this season is clear… return to the playoffs.

The Highlanders journey to the off-season starts in game one against Gilmer County.