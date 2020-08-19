2020 HS FB previews: Gilmer County Titans

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County Titans finished the football season 3-7 last fall but they’re prepared to win plenty more ball games this time around.

Experience is the name of the game for the Titans this season.

Last year the Gilmer County football program had only five upperclassmen, now the team is led primarily by juniors and a solo senior.

Now that these players gained experience in their underclassmen years, head coach Thomas Cogar thinks they’re ahead of the game.

“They’ve kind of been baptized by fire. They’ve been playing as freshman, as sophomores, and now they’re juniors so they’ve got so much experience now. We’re way ahead then what we were the past couple years,” Cogar said.

Gilmer’s only senior, linebacker and running back Kyle Moss, has stepped up the past couple years and his role remains the same for his senior season- to lead the team.

“Well I’ve been here for a long time an I’m kind of used to being a leader and helping with some of the younger guys so I’m pretty comfortable with it. And taking a lot of responsibility with the team,” Kyle Moss said.

As for the Titan’s offense, two key starters return for their junior season in QB1 Ean Hamric and his go-to receiver Avery Chapman.

Going back to experience, Hamric has been starting under center since his freshman season. He thinks the team’s maturity and knowledge will put them a step up this season.

Hamric also said to expect the ball in the air a lot this season as the Titan’s best weapons are on the edge with Chapman and Elijah Facemire.

“I think we’re going to be mainly passing but we’re going to run a lot too. I think our offense will be a lot better than it was last year. The more matureness really. You know everybody on the offense has played three years so far at least and our line will be a lot better this year I think too,” Hamric said.

“We’ve been working real hard on our routes and stuff. Me and Elijah working on cuts and everything. We feel real good, we’ve increased speed,” Chapman said.

The Titans take on Webster County in game one of the season.