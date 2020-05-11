2020 Legion Baseball season canceled nationwide

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – COVID-19 has claimed another sports season.

After many states have done so on their own, the American Legion has officially canceled the 2020 Legion Baseball season for this summer.

You can read the official release by the American Legion by clicking on the document below.

As we have reported previously, the status of the season for teams in West Virginia was in question, especially the status of this year’s state tournament.

For West Virginia, there were many hurdles in the way of playing a season.

The hurdles were even taller in other states, forcing as many as 25 states across the country to cancel the season.

West Virginia had not yet canceled the 2020 season. There was a meeting scheduled for Saturday, May 16 to once again address the status of the season and the state tournament.

Last year, multiple teams from our region made it to the state tournament, held at Golden Park on the campus of Potomac State College. Morgantown Post 2 and Elkins Post 29.

Stay with 12 Sports for continued coverage on the cancelation of the legion baseball season.