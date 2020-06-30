2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been officially canceled, according to Baseball America, The Boston Globe, and other sources.

Minor League Baseball released a statement Tuesday evening to confirm those reports, saying in part, “(T)his is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball Played.” That from Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner.

The state of West Virginia is home to multiple Minor League Baseball teams : the West Virginia Black Bears, West Virginia Power, Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays.

The MiLB’s full statement is below in the attached tweet.

We reached out to the West Virginia Black Bears for comment, and spoke with GM Matt Drayer.

“It’s just disappointing,” he said. “I can see why they decided to cancel the season, just regarding the amount of cities, travel, hot spots, and its for the best; for players’ safety, fans’ safety. But it’s still a tough pill to swallow.”

“We don’t have the roar of the crowd, the excitement, our team, everyone having a great time, and family outings. That’s lost, it won’t come back (this year). ”

The 2020 season would’ve been the sixth season in Black Bears history.

The New York-Penn League officially postponed the start of the season three weeks ago.

The statement released by the West Virginia Black Bears following Minor League Baseball’s announcement on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as unfortunate news to all of the Minor League Baseball teams, but especially those who have been rumored to be on the list of potential teams that will be cut under the future Professional Baseball Agreement.

The West Virginia Black Bears have not appeared on any rumored lists as a team that could be cut, though Minor League Baseball’s Jeff Lantz has told us previously that none of the reported lists have been credible. However, he’s also said that the Black Bears have a lot of things in their favor to continue operating after the PBA is signed in the fall.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WBOY.com as more information becomes available.