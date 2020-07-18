2020 Sprint Football season canceled, CSFL eyes spring 2021 season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Collegiate Sprint Football League announced on Friday that it had decided to cancel the fall 2020 sprint football season.

That decision means that the Alderson Broaddus sprint football team will have to wait to play its second season in program history.

AB head coach, Brad Jett, said they are remaining positive despite the announcement.

“We’re going to use this as a pretty big positive, Because of the weight restrictions you’re pretty young every year,” said Jett. “This fall we’re going to get 20 practices.

“So we’re going to use this as a positive as much as we can.”

But they might not have to wait until fall of 2021 to play again.

According to the release sent out by the CSFL, “(A) move to the spring has been discussed with more details to be released at a later date.”

— Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 18, 2020

Jett believes the move to the spring will happen.

“Come the end of February, first of March, instead of having spring practices we’re going to have a season in the spring,” Jett said. “We’re going to play the whole season this coming spring and be done by the end of April, first of May.”

The Alderson Broaddus sprint football team went 1-6 last year in its first season.

Jett recruited a number of local players, including three from South Harrison, to join his team.

“I’m bringing in 30 freshmen from North Central West Virginia and along the Ohio River,” he said.

Jett believes the extra time between now and whenever the season will be played will give his players more time to get acclimated to college life, and, he hopes, help continue to build the program.

But with the season being canceled for the fall, and likely moved back to the spring, Jett knows there are bigger issues on hand than football right now.

“Yeah, football would help. But there’s a lot of things happening in the world right now to where we need to get well. People need to take this stuff serious, and get well,” he said. “If we can get our young men in, and get them in school, and get all their grades where they need to be, and going to class, then we’re going to use this as a big positive.”