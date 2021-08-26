2021 All Pets Puppy Picks: Braxton County vs. Lincoln

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The All Pets Puppy Picks gets started at the Marion County Humane Society where Karma picks the winner of Friday night’s game rivaling Braxton County and Lincoln.

Karma, the mastiff mix, eyes up the Eagles but then goes straight for the Cougars to take the win on Friday.

Be sure to tune into the 12 SportsZone on Friday to see if Karma’s pick was correct.

Karma, as well as other pets, is available for adoption at the Humane Society in Marion County.

Karma is about five years old, is house trained and loves the water.

