2021 High School Football Previews: Gilmer County Titans

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County comes off of a winning season with a 5-4 record but the Titans look to build upon that and add more wins in the column this time around.

A roster full of upperclassmen provides immediate know-how, especially with the talent of the returning starters.



“It’s going to be big. These guys have been playing since they were freshman so they’ve got a lot of experience under their belt and we’re expecting big things. I mean they came on a little bit as juniors when we actually had a winning record. This year we’re expecting a little bit more out of them and there should be some good things happening,” Thomas Cogar, Titans head coach, said.

The Titans are led yet again by four-year varsity starter under center, senior Ean Hamrick. The first team All-State quarterback completed 91 of 143 passes for over 1,000 yards and 20 scores in the air last season. He looks to amp it up for his last go-around in high school football.



“Just one last chance to go out and compete and win. It’s been a while since we went to the playoffs so that’s definitely a big motivation coming into our senior year,” Ean Hamrick said.

Of course, Hamrick will have his right hand men, senior receivers Avery Chapman and Elijah Facemire. But the Titans’ backfield carries strength as well. Hamrick has multiple weapons for either route.



“I think definitely our pass game. Getting enough time for Ean to get us the ball and us running crisp routes and blocking for each other,” Chapman said.

An experienced line returns as well. Experience is really the name of the game for the Titans. Collectively multiple seniors lead Gilmer County and they want to go out with a bang- and that includes a run into the playoffs.



“We have a lot better of a line. We’ve been lacking in the line for the past few years with smaller people but this year we actually have some size so that might help as well on offense,” Alexander White, senior lineman, said.



“I think we’re going to be able to lead the team very well. We’re going to have a lot of seniors on the field at one time considering we have eight. And I think we’ll be able to pull some of the new guys on that really haven’t played in our system yet,” Alex Conrad, senior center/ linebacker, said.

Gilmer County faces off against East Hardy in its first contest of the season on August 27.



