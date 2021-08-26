2021 High School Football Previews: Lewis County Minutemen

WESTON, W.Va. – We now present to you the final High School Football Preview of the 2021 preseason.

Here’s a look at the 2021 Lewis County Minutemen

Lewis County missed out on the postseason last year for the first time since 2017.

Many key players have graduated, so it’s a new group of Minutemen looking to leave their mark. While Lewis County does have some experience, they are green.

“We’re very young. Very young and make a lot of first-year mistakes, and that’s to be expected,” said head coach Dustin Cogar. “They got to grow up fast is what we keep telling them. they have playing experience through last year, with everything we went through, and they’re going to get their eyes opened Week 1.”

Sophomore tailback Drew Cayton takes over for Marshall Hobbs, who had been a consistency in the backfield over the past three seasons. Hobbs is one of eight offensive starters that will need to be replaced.

“I’ve been setting up cones, and doing some drills (at home). I’ve been working one-on-one as some camps. I went down to New Orleans for the Manning Passing Academy, and got some really good work in down there,” said Cayton.

“It’s a great opportunity for everybody to step up, and try to get their carries and get their yardage and stuff like that, but make our offense move down the field. We’re really confident about putting together a backfield that’s got three heads back there,” Cogar said on the backfield.

Lewis County returns sophomore, Brian Zielinski, at quarterback.

Defensively, it’s largely the same story as on the other side of the ball — next man up.

“We’re still real green behind the ears. We got a lot of sophomores and stuff starting. We’ll have to get them broke in the hard way Week One and go from there,” said senior linebacker Dameon Wolfe

“We play a little bit undersized in places, but try to move around and point our defense in a certain direction, and just play blue collar football. That’s what we’ve always done. We’ve got to be hard-nosed, and we got to be aggressive,” Cogar said.

Cogar also added that he does have one of the biggest rosters he’s ever had, at 46 players.

That will be big, as he’s replacing 15 starters from a year ago.

These wet-behind-the-ears Minutemen get started on Friday at home against Fairmont Senior.