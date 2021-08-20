2021 High School Football Previews: Morgantown Mohigans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One of the many teams in our area looking to take the next step this season are the Morgantown Mohigans, who enter Year 2 of the Sean Biser Era as a much younger team than they were a year ago.

Morgantown graduated 21 seniors from last year’s team, and despite having 15 seniors this year, Biser will be leaning on some of his younger players to lead the way.

“There’s no, ‘Well we’re going to prepare for next year.’ No. We want to get ready right now, and they know it,” said Biser at Thursday’s practice. “Even though they might be young, they have to play older. If they weren’t the best guy at their position they wouldn’t be in there. We are coaching these guys just like they’re seniors, and they’ve been seasoned. And that’s what we expect out of them.”

One of those younger players is sophomore, Maddox Bowers, who appears to be in line to be the starting quarterback for Week 1.

Fellow sophomore, Braylon Brown, will have a big role in protecting the QB. Luckily for Bowers, or whoever is under center, the offensive line has stood out to the coaches in camp.

“All through the offseason, when they were in the weight room, those guys were in the front of the line,” Biser said. “They were trying to lead, and it’s just been a really good group of seniors, and they’ve shown great leadership. I think that’s a continuation of what we kind of started last year. They saw what they wanted to happen, and wanted to accomplish as a program.”

“Every year we start, we got to try to prove something. I mean, we got to push for greatness. We got to try to be the old Morgantown High School. So, we all just came out here and did our thing. We do 100 percent all the time. We try to defy odds,” said senior lineman, C.J. Brown.

Among the seniors needing to be replaced is all-state honorable mention running back, Deondre Crudup.

“Of course, he showed up ready to play all day. Consistent,” senior running back, Jarrett Lawrence, said of Crudup. “So, some of that is coaching and developing guys, so we can just plug and play all day, and we’re also really athletic, so we still have that going for us.”

Maybe the biggest question remaining to be answered for the MHS coaching staff is the Mohigans’ identity on defense.

“Defensively, I’m not sure what we are yet. I know our scheme, but are we an aggressive defense? Are we a bend but don’t break defense. Do we have guys that want to run to the football and hit you? What are we? And that’s what we’ve got to find out.”

Morgantown starts its season at home with a big contests against South Charleston.