2021 High School Football Previews: North Marion Huskies

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion has had two consecutive successful football seasons that ended in the postseason. The Huskies only graduated seven seniors from last year and they return the dynamic duo of senior quarterback Brody Hall and first team All-State receiver Tariq Miller.

Miller’s experience as a four-year varsity player allows him to fill just about any roll needed from him.



“Obviously Tariq’s going to make a lot of plays in the run game for us as well as the pass game and even doing some other stuff, Return game and maybe even taking some snaps at some points. We know he’s going to get his touches,” Daran Hays, Huskies head coach said.



“I can help out more on the field and take some off of the coaches hands. Like if we see a shift or anything I can help a lot of people out,” Miller said.

Hall has the experience he needs under center for a big year. Hall is comfortable with his pass game and ground game and the Huskies will use the run pass option offense again.



“That’s where I think we really found our identity with that in terms of something we do that makes us a little different than everybody else. I think everybody else dabbles in it or minors in it as I like to say but we major in it. So that’s part of our game plan every week,” Hays said.

The key for Hall? Short term memory.



“I think it’s big just taking everything play by play, day by day. Having short term memory. Whether the last play was good or bad, just so what, next play. That’s kind of been the theme of our July and August camp,” Hall said.

Hall has multiple options to throw and to hand the ball off to in addition to Miller. Hays is impressed with the depth of the skill players.



“We want our box score to really wear the ink out on the newspapers. We’re going to try and get the ball to as many of them as we can,” Hays said.

Hays expects various names to fill the stat sheet on Friday nights. The Huskies will start on Thursday in the opening week where they see East Fairmont at home.



