2021 High School Football Previews: Preston Knights

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – We are just two weeks away from the start of the high school football season as of Thursday. And we continue our high school football preview series with the Preston Knights.

The Preston Knights are one of many teams in our area who are undergoing a change of the guard so to speak.

Following a 3-7 year in 2020, Jonathan Tennant stepped down from his position as Knights head coach, opening the door for Mark Deep to get his first high school head coaching job.

“Gotta be one day at a time for us. One game at a time. We just need to keep working, and practicing and learning,” said Deep. “It’s a big learning curve for them, we get that as coaches. We just need to keep pushing them everyday. Pushing them to become better.”

Deep inherits a program that is just one season removed from its third-ever appearance in the playoffs. He also inherits a program that graduated 13 seniors in the offseason.

One of the seniors that Deep will be leaning on in his first year in charge is senior quarterback, Trevor Thomas.

“I’ve been here for three years with all the other stuff, so hopefully this year I can make a big change, and step up and be a leader,” said Thomas.

Despite being new to the program, Deep is familiar with the players.

He spent the past seven years as a coach with the middle school team, and was the head coach for each of the past three years.

Some of the younger players that Deep was with last year are already making an impression.

“You know, we got a few freshmen that are actually really excellent, and I’m excited to see what they can do for the team,” said Todd Farley, a senior tight end and defensive lineman for the Knights. “We got a line, they’re a lot bigger than what we were in the flex days, and they’re starting to turn out real good. And our skill players, they’re learning a lot. Over here, they’re learning these drills, and doing excellent.”

Preston starts the year on the road at Hampshire, a team the Knights have beaten two straight times.

A win in Week 1 would push the Knights’ current winning streak to three games, as Preston won each of its final two games of the 2020 regular season. That three-game winning streak would be the longest for the Knights since Oct.-Nov. 2019.