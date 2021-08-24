2021 High School Football Previews: Robert C. Byrd Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a successful run into the postseason in 2020, Robert C. Byrd aims for another big season. Leadership will be big on this year’s RCB team with multiple seniors leading the way.



“We definitely have a lot of experience which is going to be nothing but positive because we have a lot of guys out there that have spent a lot of time on the field so that will be good for us,” Evan Warne, senior OLB/ FB said.

Perhaps the most notable is top running back in the state, Jeremiah King, who returns for his senior campaign with the Flying Eagles. King rushed for over 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns last Fall.



“He’s prepared his body and his mind. He’s way ahead of where he’s ever been coming into a season. So physically and mentally he’s ready to handle the workload and go to work,” Josh Gorrell, RCB football head coach said.

“I just have to make sure my team and I are all on the same page and we’re all executing,” King said.

Handing the ball to King is a new face who will start under center in junior quarterback Nick George.



“Nick is a big strong kid who has really worked to get himself in shape. He’s got a strong arm, he’s got a great mind for the game. I expect big things out of Nick,” Gorrell said.

George said this when asked what his team has to do to be successful on offense.



“Just confidence and running the ball. Run the ball good and then we can fake,” George said.

The Flying Eagles’ game plan on offense is to do whatever is necessary to score. George has multiple players to get the ball to in the air or on the ground.



“I think that Nathaniel Junkins, Braylon Hilliard, Jaidan Willis, Aidan Morris are all guys that could have a big season,” Gorrell said.

With the addition of Wyatt Minor, who transferred from Bridgeport to RCB this year, Byrd is stacked up front. Gorrell also said the defense may be the strongest part of his team.



“Wyatt is probably the most talented kid up front that we’ve ever had come through the program. You talk about a skill set for the game, he can bend, he can run, his wing span is incredible.Defensively we’re in a great position to be really dynamic on that side of the football,” Gorrell said.

Byrd’s first game of the season against Keyser was recently canceled. The Flying Eagles will have to wait until week two to play where they host Elkins at home.





