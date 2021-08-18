2021 High School Football Previews: South Harrison Hawks

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison is under new leadership this season as Brett Hathaway, who served as an assistant coach for the Hawks for the past three seasons, takes control of the team.

Hathaway as a lot to work with as the Hawks roster numbers increase.

“We have a lot more depth than we’ve had in the past. Can’t really pinpoint one position, we’ve got like seven or eight guys on the offensive line fighting for five spots and we’ve got five or six backs fighting for three spots in the backfield. I’m very pleased with the depth and that they’re pushing each other which is a good thing to see,” Hathaway said.

The Hawks have a run-first offense led by senior second team All-State running back Jacob Haddix. The senior rushed for over 1,000 yards and 15 touch downs as a junior and looks to lead the Hawks’ backfield again.

“I’m hoping to bring a lot of energy, keep people focused on game days, keep people focused in practice just so they can get better. Play hard, gain yard every play, score every drive and just win the football game,” Haddix said.

But the Hawks can air it out when they need to as well. Junior Caden Davis is back under center and his role doesn’t stop on offense. He’s essential on both sides of the ball.

“Caden stepped up a lot this year. He’s turned into a lot bigger of a leader as a junior now. He’s throwing the ball well, running the offense well and how we want him to. He’s stepping up on defense. He looks a lot better on the defensive side of the ball as well. As much as we depend on him at quarterback, we depend on him just as much on defense,” Hathaway said.

Davis adds his and his teammates experience will help them this year.

“I mean thinking last year, I started as a sophomore so I think we have enough experience to get it done,” Davis said.

The Hawks’ main focus is to get better every day. And Hathaway said it starts with one thing.

“Being disciplined on both sides of the ball. We can’t commit penalties, we can’t turn the ball over. So those are two main focuses. They’re the difference between wins and losses,” Hathaway said.

The Hawks start out with a big one on the road at Doddridge County in week one.