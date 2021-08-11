2021 High School Football Previews: Tucker County Mountain Lions

Story Written by: Jake Ostrove

HAMBLETON, W.Va. – The Tucker County Mountain Lions are looking to bounce back in 2021. After a 1-7 season from a very young team a year ago, the Mountain Lions are hoping to use last season as a learning experience for this season.

“We were really, really young last year,” said head coach AJ Rapp. “It seemed like we just got through the season. Any time you’re young and you got guys that can get experience, that’s the whole point of it.”

Tucker County has a small squad. Under 20 players will be on the sideline each Friday and there are a lot of underclassmen, especially in the skill position spots.

While there will be a learning curve getting these receivers and backs to the high school level, there is one silver lining to the Mountain Lions roster makeup and that’s that the entire offensive line returns from 2020, along with the quarterback, Logan Husk. That experience could come in handy in buying Husk some time.

“It benefits us a lot. Gives them more experience. Hopefully, I won’t get any knicks or scratches or anything like that,” said Husk.

The Mountain Lions open up their season on August 27th against Pocahontas County, where the journey begins for this group. It’ll be a season of a lot of firsts for this young team, hoping to make an immediate impact in the Single-A landscape. For the seniors, however, it’s a final shot to leave it all out there on the field.

“Hoping to win a few games, at least. I think we will. I think we’ll put on a good run this year,” Wesley Strawderman, senior wide receiver, said.

“We just need a little bit of luck down the line. Staying healthy, stuff like that. You know, there’s only 20 guys out this year. We just gotta stay healthy. If we stay healthy, we’ll be okay,” Rapp said.