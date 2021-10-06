2021 HS State Golf Tourney: Notre Dame’s Rogers finishes fifth in Single-A; other results

WHEELING, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned their first state champions of the 2021-2022 athletic season on Wednesday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

Notre Dame senior, Anthony Rogers, entered the second and final round of the tournament in a tie for fifth place, and played his way into having a shot at a state title.

Rogers, who shot an 86 on the day and a 170 for the tournament, finished his high school golf career as the No. 5 golfer in Single-A.

“Coming into it, Top 8 was something that nobody from Notre Dame has ever done. But, individually, I was like Top 5 would be pretty good to have, so I was pretty happy. But I definitely left a lot of shots out there,” Rogers said. “You know, I’ve had a lot of help along the way. I’ve watched golf for eight years – my brother’s been playing, my cousins, and all that. So, just watching them, they’ve helped me a lot. I’m glad that I can do that for everybody.”

Rogers, however, was edged out by Tucker County’s Harper Russell, who shot an 85 on the day and a 169 for the tournament, and placed fourth in the class.

Notre Dame was making its second-straight appearance in the state tournament as a team.

Meanwhile, Philip Barbour earned a team trip to Wheeling for the first time since 2015.

The Colts, led by Mason Halfin, finished seventh in Class Double-A. For senior Sara Simon, Wednesday marked the end of her high school golf career.

“It meant a lot, actually. When I started off this season — I didn’t play golf the whole summer, I was playing softball — so when I started the season I didn’t think I was going to go anywhere. Then we went to regionals, and actually won. It was really cool to have that experience for my last year, to come up here and actually be a part of the state tournament. It’s really fun.”

Chance Hearn’s North Marion Huskies group finished fifth in the state in Double-A as a team. This finish snaps a streak of two straight runner-up finishes.

Gilmer County, which finished sixth in Single-A as a team, made its first trip to Oglebay as a unit in six years.

University’s Landon Spiker (17th, 173) and Evan Coffman of Buckhannon-Upshur (t22nd, 179) were the lone local representatives in Triple-A.

A full list of player and team results can be found by clicking on this link.