21 Local high school basketball teams earn spot in weekly rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Twenty one local basketball teams between boys and girls earned a spot in the top 10 rankings in each class.

Some new teams made the rankings this week including South Harrison in Double-A and Tucker County in Single-A on the boys side.

Morgantown remains atop class AAAA, as do the one and two spots in AAA, Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior.

University moves up to tie at the three spot in quad-A.

Notre Dame shifted down one spot to No. 9 in AAA.

The same teams remain ranked on the girls side as last weeks rankings, but a few teams either moved up or down in the polls.

In class AAAA, Morgantown moved up a spot to tie Wheeling Park at No. 4.

In AAA, East Fairmont moved down two spots to 10 and Webster County also moved down one spot to four in Class-A.

FULL GIRLS RANKINGS:

Class AAAA

1. Cabell Midland (6)10-2962
2. Huntington (4)11-1891
3. George Washington11-3784
4. Wheeling Park11-2673
(tie) Morgantown10-4675
6. Woodrow Wilson11-4536
7. University9-7337
8. Capital7-6308
9. Spring Valley6-41310
(tie) Bridgeport6-4139

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9)14-0901
2. North Marion10-0762
3. St Joseph10-2723
4. Nitro11-1644
5. Wayne8-3555
6. Logan8-3416
7. PikeView7-3357
8. Lincoln County8-4299
9. Midland Trail5-01810
10. East Fairmont4-3138

Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8)12-0881
2. Wyoming East (1)6-2772
3. St. Marys14-3723
4. Frankfort14-2694
5. Williamstown9-4476
6. Petersburg11-1399
7. Mingo Central6-3355
8. Charleston Catholic7-4307
9. Summers County5-5228
10. Ritchie County11-41610

Others receiving votes: None.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5)10-4861
2. Tucker County12-4732
3. Tug Valley (2)9-2676
4. Webster County11-2603
5. Cameron (2)14-1575
6. Calhoun10-4484
7. James Monroe10-4397
8. River View12-2348
9. Tolsia4-5209
10. Sherman2-2910

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.

FULL BOYS RANKINGS:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10)13-11001
2. George Washington10-1863
3. Huntington9-2682
(tie) University8-1684
5. Martinsburg8-1625
6. Cabell Midland10-3606
7. Greenbrier East9-2407
8. Wheeling Park8-4198
9. South Charleston10-41810
10. Princeton9-29NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10)12-11001
2. Fairmont Senior13-1902
3. Shady Spring8-2743
4. Nitro11-3684
5. Wheeling Central9-2635
6. Logan12-4496
7. Herbert Hoover11-3387
8. Grafton11-3248
9. Winfield11-52010
10. Notre Dame3-5199

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8)11-1971
2. Charleston Catholic (1)8-2903
3. Poca (1)9-4772
4. Clay County10-2665
5. St. Marys11-3654
6. Ravenswood10-5457
7. Magnolia8-6386
8. Braxton County8-4299
9. Chapmanville6-6168
10. South Harrison8-511NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.

Class A

1. Man (8)11-1981
2. James Monroe (1)14-0872
3. Pendleton County (1)9-0813
4. Tug Valley10-2724
5. Clay-Battelle12-2585
6. Webster County6-4416
7. Greenbrier West7-6357
8. Tolsia7-4238
9. Cameron9-41810
(tie) Tucker County10-218NR

Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.

