21 Local high school basketball teams earn spot in weekly rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Twenty one local basketball teams between boys and girls earned a spot in the top 10 rankings in each class.

Some new teams made the rankings this week including South Harrison in Double-A and Tucker County in Single-A on the boys side.

Morgantown remains atop class AAAA, as do the one and two spots in AAA, Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior.

University moves up to tie at the three spot in quad-A.

Notre Dame shifted down one spot to No. 9 in AAA.

The same teams remain ranked on the girls side as last weeks rankings, but a few teams either moved up or down in the polls.

In class AAAA, Morgantown moved up a spot to tie Wheeling Park at No. 4.



In AAA, East Fairmont moved down two spots to 10 and Webster County also moved down one spot to four in Class-A.

FULL GIRLS RANKINGS:

Class AAAA

1. Cabell Midland (6) 10-2 96 2 2. Huntington (4) 11-1 89 1 3. George Washington 11-3 78 4 4. Wheeling Park 11-2 67 3 (tie) Morgantown 10-4 67 5 6. Woodrow Wilson 11-4 53 6 7. University 9-7 33 7 8. Capital 7-6 30 8 9. Spring Valley 6-4 13 10 (tie) Bridgeport 6-4 13 9

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0 90 1 2. North Marion 10-0 76 2 3. St Joseph 10-2 72 3 4. Nitro 11-1 64 4 5. Wayne 8-3 55 5 6. Logan 8-3 41 6 7. PikeView 7-3 35 7 8. Lincoln County 8-4 29 9 9. Midland Trail 5-0 18 10 10. East Fairmont 4-3 13 8

Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 88 1 2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2 77 2 3. St. Marys 14-3 72 3 4. Frankfort 14-2 69 4 5. Williamstown 9-4 47 6 6. Petersburg 11-1 39 9 7. Mingo Central 6-3 35 5 8. Charleston Catholic 7-4 30 7 9. Summers County 5-5 22 8 10. Ritchie County 11-4 16 10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5) 10-4 86 1 2. Tucker County 12-4 73 2 3. Tug Valley (2) 9-2 67 6 4. Webster County 11-2 60 3 5. Cameron (2) 14-1 57 5 6. Calhoun 10-4 48 4 7. James Monroe 10-4 39 7 8. River View 12-2 34 8 9. Tolsia 4-5 20 9 10. Sherman 2-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.

FULL BOYS RANKINGS:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 13-1 100 1 2. George Washington 10-1 86 3 3. Huntington 9-2 68 2 (tie) University 8-1 68 4 5. Martinsburg 8-1 62 5 6. Cabell Midland 10-3 60 6 7. Greenbrier East 9-2 40 7 8. Wheeling Park 8-4 19 8 9. South Charleston 10-4 18 10 10. Princeton 9-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 12-1 100 1 2. Fairmont Senior 13-1 90 2 3. Shady Spring 8-2 74 3 4. Nitro 11-3 68 4 5. Wheeling Central 9-2 63 5 6. Logan 12-4 49 6 7. Herbert Hoover 11-3 38 7 8. Grafton 11-3 24 8 9. Winfield 11-5 20 10 10. Notre Dame 3-5 19 9

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8) 11-1 97 1 2. Charleston Catholic (1) 8-2 90 3 3. Poca (1) 9-4 77 2 4. Clay County 10-2 66 5 5. St. Marys 11-3 65 4 6. Ravenswood 10-5 45 7 7. Magnolia 8-6 38 6 8. Braxton County 8-4 29 9 9. Chapmanville 6-6 16 8 10. South Harrison 8-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.

Class A

1. Man (8) 11-1 98 1 2. James Monroe (1) 14-0 87 2 3. Pendleton County (1) 9-0 81 3 4. Tug Valley 10-2 72 4 5. Clay-Battelle 12-2 58 5 6. Webster County 6-4 41 6 7. Greenbrier West 7-6 35 7 8. Tolsia 7-4 23 8 9. Cameron 9-4 18 10 (tie) Tucker County 10-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.