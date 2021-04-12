21 Local high school basketball teams earn spot in weekly rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Twenty one local basketball teams between boys and girls earned a spot in the top 10 rankings in each class.
Some new teams made the rankings this week including South Harrison in Double-A and Tucker County in Single-A on the boys side.
Morgantown remains atop class AAAA, as do the one and two spots in AAA, Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior.
University moves up to tie at the three spot in quad-A.
Notre Dame shifted down one spot to No. 9 in AAA.
The same teams remain ranked on the girls side as last weeks rankings, but a few teams either moved up or down in the polls.
In class AAAA, Morgantown moved up a spot to tie Wheeling Park at No. 4.
In AAA, East Fairmont moved down two spots to 10 and Webster County also moved down one spot to four in Class-A.
FULL GIRLS RANKINGS:
Class AAAA
|1. Cabell Midland (6)
|10-2
|96
|2
|2. Huntington (4)
|11-1
|89
|1
|3. George Washington
|11-3
|78
|4
|4. Wheeling Park
|11-2
|67
|3
|(tie) Morgantown
|10-4
|67
|5
|6. Woodrow Wilson
|11-4
|53
|6
|7. University
|9-7
|33
|7
|8. Capital
|7-6
|30
|8
|9. Spring Valley
|6-4
|13
|10
|(tie) Bridgeport
|6-4
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.
Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (9)
|14-0
|90
|1
|2. North Marion
|10-0
|76
|2
|3. St Joseph
|10-2
|72
|3
|4. Nitro
|11-1
|64
|4
|5. Wayne
|8-3
|55
|5
|6. Logan
|8-3
|41
|6
|7. PikeView
|7-3
|35
|7
|8. Lincoln County
|8-4
|29
|9
|9. Midland Trail
|5-0
|18
|10
|10. East Fairmont
|4-3
|13
|8
Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.
Class AA
|1. Parkersburg Catholic (8)
|12-0
|88
|1
|2. Wyoming East (1)
|6-2
|77
|2
|3. St. Marys
|14-3
|72
|3
|4. Frankfort
|14-2
|69
|4
|5. Williamstown
|9-4
|47
|6
|6. Petersburg
|11-1
|39
|9
|7. Mingo Central
|6-3
|35
|5
|8. Charleston Catholic
|7-4
|30
|7
|9. Summers County
|5-5
|22
|8
|10. Ritchie County
|11-4
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class A
|1. Gilmer County (5)
|10-4
|86
|1
|2. Tucker County
|12-4
|73
|2
|3. Tug Valley (2)
|9-2
|67
|6
|4. Webster County
|11-2
|60
|3
|5. Cameron (2)
|14-1
|57
|5
|6. Calhoun
|10-4
|48
|4
|7. James Monroe
|10-4
|39
|7
|8. River View
|12-2
|34
|8
|9. Tolsia
|4-5
|20
|9
|10. Sherman
|2-2
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.
FULL BOYS RANKINGS:
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (10)
|13-1
|100
|1
|2. George Washington
|10-1
|86
|3
|3. Huntington
|9-2
|68
|2
|(tie) University
|8-1
|68
|4
|5. Martinsburg
|8-1
|62
|5
|6. Cabell Midland
|10-3
|60
|6
|7. Greenbrier East
|9-2
|40
|7
|8. Wheeling Park
|8-4
|19
|8
|9. South Charleston
|10-4
|18
|10
|10. Princeton
|9-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.
Class AAA
|1. Robert C. Byrd (10)
|12-1
|100
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior
|13-1
|90
|2
|3. Shady Spring
|8-2
|74
|3
|4. Nitro
|11-3
|68
|4
|5. Wheeling Central
|9-2
|63
|5
|6. Logan
|12-4
|49
|6
|7. Herbert Hoover
|11-3
|38
|7
|8. Grafton
|11-3
|24
|8
|9. Winfield
|11-5
|20
|10
|10. Notre Dame
|3-5
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.
Class AA
|1. Williamstown (8)
|11-1
|97
|1
|2. Charleston Catholic (1)
|8-2
|90
|3
|3. Poca (1)
|9-4
|77
|2
|4. Clay County
|10-2
|66
|5
|5. St. Marys
|11-3
|65
|4
|6. Ravenswood
|10-5
|45
|7
|7. Magnolia
|8-6
|38
|6
|8. Braxton County
|8-4
|29
|9
|9. Chapmanville
|6-6
|16
|8
|10. South Harrison
|8-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.
Class A
|1. Man (8)
|11-1
|98
|1
|2. James Monroe (1)
|14-0
|87
|2
|3. Pendleton County (1)
|9-0
|81
|3
|4. Tug Valley
|10-2
|72
|4
|5. Clay-Battelle
|12-2
|58
|5
|6. Webster County
|6-4
|41
|6
|7. Greenbrier West
|7-6
|35
|7
|8. Tolsia
|7-4
|23
|8
|9. Cameron
|9-4
|18
|10
|(tie) Tucker County
|10-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.