21 Local teams ranked in latest AP high school basketball rankings

Sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A total of 21 local high school basketball teams are ranked inside the Top 10 in their class, according to the latest rankings from the Associated Press.

Ten local boys teams are ranked, including five in Class AAA.

Meanwhile, eleven local girls teams are ranked, including all three Marion County teams in Triple-A, and at least two teams in all four classes.

Full rankings for both girls and boys basketball are below.

Boys Basketball Rankings

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (5)9-1952
2. Huntington (4)9-0904
3. George Washington (1)7-1831
4. Cabell Midland5-2663
5. University7-1585
6. Martinsburg3-1486
7. Greenbrier East5-1458
8. South Charleston7-3187
9. Wheeling Park5-3179
10. Jefferson3-11210

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Bridgeport 4, Princeton 3.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (6)7-1951
2. Fairmont Senior (4)9-0912
3. Shady Spring6-1804
4. Nitro7-2693
5. Wheeling Central7-2556
6. Logan6-3458
7. Herbert Hoover7-13310
8. North Marion4-2285
9. Notre Dame1-3159
10. Grafton8-114NR

Others receiving votes: Winfield 8, Lincoln County 7, Lincoln 7, Trinity 3.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6)8-1962
2. Charleston Catholic (2)6-2843
(tie) Poca (2)6-3841
4. St. Marys6-2714
5. Magnolia6-3565
6. Clay County7-2427
7. Ravenswood6-5326
8. Chapmanville4-4289
9. Wyoming East3-3228
10. Braxton County5-31610

Others receiving votes: Liberty Raleigh 7, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Bluefield 3.

Class A

1. Man (9)5-0992
2. Pendleton County (1)6-0813
3. James Monroe8-0804
4. Tug Valley5-2751
5. Clay-Battelle9-147T6
6. Greenbrier West4-3435
7. Webster County4-1358
8. Greater Beckley Christian2-233T6
9. Tolsia6-2319
10. Cameron6-31310

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Mount View 3, Paden City 2, Tyler Consolidated 2.

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10)7-01001
2. Wheeling Park10-1802
3. Cabell Midland5-1793
4. Morgantown5-1734
5. George Washington7-2625
6. Woodrow Wilson7-3487
7. Capital5-3376
8. Bridgeport4-2168
9. University7-212NR
(tie) Parkersburg4-7129

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 11, Buckhannon-Upshur 7, Martinsburg 4, Parkersburg South 4, South Charleston 2, Musselman 2, Jefferson 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (10)11-01001
2. North Marion8-0882
3. Wayne10-0753
4. Nitro8-1694
5. St Joseph7-1625
6. Logan6-1536
7. East Fairmont2-1298
8. PikeView6-3237
9. Lincoln County7-311NR
(tie) Midland Trail5-011NR

Others receiving votes: Hampshire 10, Wheeling Central 8, Winfield 4, Lincoln 4, Lewis County 3.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8)11-0981
2. St. Marys (1)12-1824
3. Frankfort9-1813
4. Wyoming East (1)4-2782
5. Mingo Central6-1467
6. Summers County5-4455
7. Charleston Catholic5-3348
8. Williamstown7-42610
9. Ritchie County7-4256
10. Trinity3-2209

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 14, Wirt County 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (10)8-11001
2. Tucker County9-2842
3. Webster County5-1703
4. Calhoun8-2684
5. Cameron10-1635
6. James Monroe6-3466
7. Tug Valley5-1437
8. River View8-2348
9. Tolsia2-42010
10. Sherman2-1149

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 7, East Hardy 1.

