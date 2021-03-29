21 Local teams ranked in latest AP high school basketball rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A total of 21 local high school basketball teams are ranked inside the Top 10 in their class, according to the latest rankings from the Associated Press.

Ten local boys teams are ranked, including five in Class AAA.

Meanwhile, eleven local girls teams are ranked, including all three Marion County teams in Triple-A, and at least two teams in all four classes.

Full rankings for both girls and boys basketball are below.

Boys Basketball Rankings

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (5) 9-1 95 2 2. Huntington (4) 9-0 90 4 3. George Washington (1) 7-1 83 1 4. Cabell Midland 5-2 66 3 5. University 7-1 58 5 6. Martinsburg 3-1 48 6 7. Greenbrier East 5-1 45 8 8. South Charleston 7-3 18 7 9. Wheeling Park 5-3 17 9 10. Jefferson 3-1 12 10

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Bridgeport 4, Princeton 3.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (6) 7-1 95 1 2. Fairmont Senior (4) 9-0 91 2 3. Shady Spring 6-1 80 4 4. Nitro 7-2 69 3 5. Wheeling Central 7-2 55 6 6. Logan 6-3 45 8 7. Herbert Hoover 7-1 33 10 8. North Marion 4-2 28 5 9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 9 10. Grafton 8-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Winfield 8, Lincoln County 7, Lincoln 7, Trinity 3.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (6) 8-1 96 2 2. Charleston Catholic (2) 6-2 84 3 (tie) Poca (2) 6-3 84 1 4. St. Marys 6-2 71 4 5. Magnolia 6-3 56 5 6. Clay County 7-2 42 7 7. Ravenswood 6-5 32 6 8. Chapmanville 4-4 28 9 9. Wyoming East 3-3 22 8 10. Braxton County 5-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Liberty Raleigh 7, South Harrison 5, Buffalo 4, Bluefield 3.

Class A

1. Man (9) 5-0 99 2 2. Pendleton County (1) 6-0 81 3 3. James Monroe 8-0 80 4 4. Tug Valley 5-2 75 1 5. Clay-Battelle 9-1 47 T6 6. Greenbrier West 4-3 43 5 7. Webster County 4-1 35 8 8. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 33 T6 9. Tolsia 6-2 31 9 10. Cameron 6-3 13 10

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Mount View 3, Paden City 2, Tyler Consolidated 2.

Boys Basketball Rankings

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10) 7-0 100 1 2. Wheeling Park 10-1 80 2 3. Cabell Midland 5-1 79 3 4. Morgantown 5-1 73 4 5. George Washington 7-2 62 5 6. Woodrow Wilson 7-3 48 7 7. Capital 5-3 37 6 8. Bridgeport 4-2 16 8 9. University 7-2 12 NR (tie) Parkersburg 4-7 12 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 11, Buckhannon-Upshur 7, Martinsburg 4, Parkersburg South 4, South Charleston 2, Musselman 2, Jefferson 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (10) 11-0 100 1 2. North Marion 8-0 88 2 3. Wayne 10-0 75 3 4. Nitro 8-1 69 4 5. St Joseph 7-1 62 5 6. Logan 6-1 53 6 7. East Fairmont 2-1 29 8 8. PikeView 6-3 23 7 9. Lincoln County 7-3 11 NR (tie) Midland Trail 5-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Hampshire 10, Wheeling Central 8, Winfield 4, Lincoln 4, Lewis County 3.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 11-0 98 1 2. St. Marys (1) 12-1 82 4 3. Frankfort 9-1 81 3 4. Wyoming East (1) 4-2 78 2 5. Mingo Central 6-1 46 7 6. Summers County 5-4 45 5 7. Charleston Catholic 5-3 34 8 8. Williamstown 7-4 26 10 9. Ritchie County 7-4 25 6 10. Trinity 3-2 20 9

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 14, Wirt County 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (10) 8-1 100 1 2. Tucker County 9-2 84 2 3. Webster County 5-1 70 3 4. Calhoun 8-2 68 4 5. Cameron 10-1 63 5 6. James Monroe 6-3 46 6 7. Tug Valley 5-1 43 7 8. River View 8-2 34 8 9. Tolsia 2-4 20 10 10. Sherman 2-1 14 9

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 7, East Hardy 1.