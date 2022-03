CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three boys’ basketball players from north central West Virginia have been named to the Class A all-state team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Representing the first team is Rye Gadd, from Webster County.

There are two area players on the second team, Ashton Lycliter, from Tucker County and Garrett Gibson, from Tygarts Valley.

The full teams are listed below:

First Team

Eli Allen, James Monroe, 6-3, Jr. (Captain)

Trevor Beresford, Cameron, 6-8, Sr.

Caleb Blevins, Man, 6-4, Sr,

Rye Gadd, Webster County, 6-2, Sr.

Jesse Muncy, Huntington St. Joe’s, 5-10, Sr.

Shad Sauvage, James Monroe. 5-11. Sr.

Kaden Smallwood, Greater Beckley, 6-0, Sr.

Caleb Strode, Tyler Consolidated, 6-1, Sr.

Second Team

Chase McClung, Greenbrier West, 6-0, Sr. (Captain)

Kendrick Wilson, Greater Beckley, 5-11, Jr.

Jeremiah Harless, Man, 6-5, Sr.

Matt Amaismeir, Madonna, 6-3, Sr.

Ashton Lycliter, Tucker County, 6-4, Soph.

Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley, 5-10, Sr.

Zavian Johnson, Huntington St. Joe’s, 6-1, Sr.

Clayton Kissamore, Pendleton County, 6-2, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Tony Bailey, Mount View; Haygen Baker, Tyler Consolidated; Evan Bone, Madonna; Trey Brown, Man; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Riley Clevenger, Webster County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Gavin Derby, Valley-Wetzel; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Aden Martin, Man; Brayden McClung, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; John Rose, Greater Beckley; Brayden Spencer, Richwood; Cameron Thomas, James Monroe; Tanner Townsend, Pendleton County; Jamie Vandevender, Pocahontas County; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama